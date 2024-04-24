Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) did not support the $95 billion foreign aid package the Senate passed this week, one of 15 Republican Senators to vote against the bill.

[The others are: John Barrasso (WY), Marsha Blackburn (TN), Mike Braun (IN), Ted Budd (NC,) Ted Cruz (TX), Bill Hagerty (TN), Josh Hawley (MO), Ron Johnson (WI), Mike Lee (UT), Cynthia Lummis (WY), Roger Marshall (KS), Eric Schmitt (MO), Rick Scott (FL) and J.D. Vance (OH).]

Rubio objected specifically to a lack of new border initiatives baked into the legislation — the same issue that had knocked down similar aid proposals before House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) got on board.

Rubio tweeted that “Not only did the ‘foreign aid’ bill that passed yesterday do nothing about the mass migration invasion of America, it provided over $3.5 billion to help bring migrants from the Middle East to America.”

Despite not supporting the bill which delivers military aid to Ukraine, Israel and allies in the Indo-Pacific region to defend against invasions, Rubio is worried about America’s enemies, both here and abroad.

The Senator is particularly concerned about the protests at college campuses, linking the unrest to woke culture infiltrating American academic institutions — and saying that this in turn encourages terrorist groups like Hezbollah.

Allowing that the anti-American and anti-Israel sentiment heard at the campus rallies are expressed by only a small percentage of the students, Rubio nevertheless sounds the alarm that these elite schools “produce a disproportionate % of our diplomats, judges, congress, cabinet & presidents.”

This nefarious pipeline, Rubio asserts — that transforms woke students with a knowledge of history into powerful officeholders — is a “trend,” Rubio says, that means “America is in big trouble!”

The anti-semitic/“death to America” mobs may only be a small % of the students at these prestigious schools



But these schools produce a disproportionate % of our diplomats, judges, congress, cabinet & presidents



If that trend continues America is in big trouble! — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 24, 2024

To emphasize what he sees as the danger of so-called “woke-ism” being promulgated by young people who acknowledge the historical problems of colonialism, Rubio shares a video and writes that “On Hezbollah TV they brag about how so many young Americans now support the elimination of #Israel because of the anti-colonial lessons at our high schools and universities.”

[NOTE: Most of the protests cite the mass killing of tens of thousands of innocent civilians including children in Gaza, and not anti-colonial lessons learned in high school, as their raison d’etre.]