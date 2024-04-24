Republican Tells James Comer, “You Can’t Just Walk Away”

For the past 15 months, U.S. Representative James Comer (R-KY), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has led an investigation into President Joe Biden and his family and so far failed to present evidence of the criminal activity he claims the President has engaged in. (Comer has told Republicans and the media repeatedly that his investigation would result in charges leading to a Biden impeachment.)

Last week, during a House Oversight Committee hearing, Comer sparred with Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) who yelled at Comer: “You have not identified a single crime. What is the crime that you want to impeach Joe Biden for and keep this nonsense going?”

“You’re about to find out very soon,” Comer replied.

Yet behind closed doors, according to reporting by CNN, Comer “recently approached one of his Republican colleagues and made a blunt admission: He was ready to be ‘done with’ the impeachment inquiry into Biden.”

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) laughed at Comer’s alleged admission and replied: “Hahahahha. Nope. You can’t just walk away. You must admit to America you lied and found nothing.”

Nope. You can’t just walk away. You must admit to America you lied and found nothing https://t.co/THBiZdQPAk — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) April 24, 2024

Note: Comer is running for re-election this year. His Democratic opponent, Erin Marshall, said of Comer: “He’s getting a lot of attention right now for the work that he’s doing with the impeachment (investigation) of President Biden and the attacks he has on his family, and it’s really time to get back to focusing on what matters for Kentuckians and to put aside the political stuff.”

Marshall, a 30-year-old single mom who worked on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016, said Kentucky’s abortion ban, triggered by the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, inspired her to run against Comer.