Lauren Boebert Gets “Strange Inkling” About Pro-Palestinian Protestors

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) who is running for Rep. Ken Buck‘s soon-to-be vacant congressional seat, is a vocal opponent of the pro-Palestinian protests and encampments on American college campuses.

The MAGA congresswoman, who did not attend college, today wrote on X: “I get a strange inkling that all these Columbia and UCLA students running around yelling ‘Free Palestine’ would not be jumping at the opportunity to do a semester abroad in Gaza.”

Well ya, there is a genocide going on in Gaza. That’s the whole point. — CB— (@ConservBlue2020) May 1, 2024

As self-described veteran and conservative anti-Trumper “CB” of Los Angeles pointed out to Boebert: “Well ya, there is a genocide going on in Gaza. That’s the whole point.”

CB also reposted former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley‘s statement on the protests at Columbia University.

We need law and order. Any international student participating should be sent back to their country. Any student violating school policy should be expelled. Anyone breaking the law should be arrested. Breaking the rules does not entitle you to a free ride. This isn’t hard.… — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 1, 2024

Haley wrote: “We need law and order. Any international student participating should be sent back to their country. Any student violating school policy should be expelled. Anyone breaking the law should be arrested. Breaking the rules does not entitle you to a free ride. This isn’t hard.”

Boebert also issued a similar tweet statement, targeting — in instances of “violent antisemitic protests” — student loan revocation and deportation. “Enough is enough with this garbage,” Boebert wrote.