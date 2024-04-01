News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

FOLLOW @ APPLE | MSN | FLIPBOARD | GOOGLE

Biden Slams “Feeble and Confused” Trump After Tirade

by in Daily Edition | April 1, 2024

Trump

Donald Trump, photo: Mark Taylor from Rockville, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The Biden-Harris campaign has stepped up direct attacks on the presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump — and the Biden campaign’s #1 weapon appears to be the intemperate words (and actions) of Trump himself.

Posting what it characterized as a “tirade” by a “feeble and confused” Trump on Easter Sunday, Biden’s team featured Trump’s all-caps rant whole — or at least it featured one of dozens of similar screeds that Trump posted on Truth Social on Easter.

It’s a calculated risk, but Biden’s team has evidently determined that Trump’s appeal has reached a saturation point, meaning that those who will support the former President already do.

Based on that assumption, the campaign is content to give Trump “free media” by sharing his screeds, believing their tone and content will alienate, not attract, any non-MAGA loyalist who is still undecided.

One example of this approach is Biden’s open courtship of Nikki Haley supporters in the GOP primaries, a significant percentage even after Haley suspended her campaign. These are voters who find themselves left behind by the current Republican Party, commandeered by Trump and Trumpism.

The Biden strategy — letting Republican dysfunction and what Democrats perceive as the GOP’s unpopular stances on social issues become self-inflicted wounds — isn’t limited to the White House. Democratic Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett asserts, in the video below, that all Democrats — not just Biden — can use Republicans to campaign for them.

“I can tell you that the best thing that we got going for us ever is Republicans opening their mouths,” Crockett says. “It is amazing. It is so helpful. I just want to sit here and be silent and say ‘watch them work.'”

By his own admission, Trump is about retribution, rage and American “carnage,” casting America as a “failing” nation. Biden casts himself as Trump’s opposite, portraying a sunnier outlook that Americans have traditionally embraced. The President continually describes himself as “optimistic,” as he does below.

The confidence in that approach may be mislaid if there are enough Americans unhappy enough with the present circumstances to go back to a Trump presidency. The Biden campaign, as it promotes Trump’s own words, is betting big that while Trump is campaigning for himself, he is campaigning for Biden, too.