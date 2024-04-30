“Donald Trump Is Now a Convicted Criminal” Harvard Lawyer Says

Judge Juan Merchan today held former President Donald Trump in contempt for repeatedly violating a gag order that prohibits him from making comments about witnesses who are testifying against him in his criminal trial in Manhattan.

Trump is in court facing 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election. In total, Trump was fined $9,000 for violating the gag order.

“The Court finds Defendant in criminal contempt for willfully disobeying a lawful mandate of this Court … on nine separate occasions,” Judge Merchan wrote in his ruling.

Harvard Law-trained attorney and New York Times best-selling writer Jeffrey Toobin responded: “To put it another way, after Judge Merchan’s ruling, Donald Trump is now a convicted criminal.”

Prior to becoming a full-time writer for The New Yorker and later becoming a legal analyst for CNN, fresh out of Harvard Law, Toobin served as a associate counsel for Independent Counsel Lawrence Walsh during the Iran-Contra affair and Lt. Col. Oliver North’s criminal trial over obstruction of justice and diversion of funds.

Note: North, a National Security Council staff member who was indicted in 1988 on 16 felony counts, testified that he plotted to divert proceeds from the illegal sale of weapons to Iran to support Contra rebel groups in Nicaragua. North was granted limited immunity from prosecution in exchange for testifying before Congress about the scheme. Toobin wrote the book Opening Arguments: A Young Lawyer’s First Case: United States v. Oliver North.

