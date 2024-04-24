Ex-GOP Lawyer Gets Emotional Giving $1 Million to Biden Campaign

Conservative Republican lawyer and top Trump critic George Conway is watching the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump from inside the Manhattan courtroom.

On The Erin Burnett Show this week, Conway spoke about the gag order hearing (he predicts Judge Juan Merchan will issue a fine and a warning), and his personal decision to give the maximum contribution as an individual — $929,600 — to the re-election campaign of President Joe Biden.

[Note: The Yale-trained lawyer Conway was married to former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, mother of his four children. The couple divorced in March 2023.]

George Conway got emotional talking about his decision, “taking nearly $1 million out of his kids’ inheritance–and donating it to Biden,” as the Erin Burnett Show described the move.

“The most important thing they can inherit is living in a constitutional democracy.”



George Conway gets emotional telling @ErinBurnett why he’s taking nearly $1 million out of his kids’ inheritance—and donating it to Biden pic.twitter.com/l9U9A3BNpl — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) April 24, 2024

When asked how he got to this moment, to this decision, Conway — a lifelong conservative –recalled the first time in his life he voted for a Democratic presidential candidate, which was in 2020.

Conway cast his vote for Biden, he says, “because I thought Donald Trump was a threat to the country, a threat to democracy.” And that was before January 6, he emphasized. In 2024, he’s headlining fundraisers for Biden.

Talking about his donation, Conway said: “If I’m going to ask these people for money…I want to set an example.” He added: “Yeah, it’s gonna come out of my kids’ inheritance” — here he got emotional — “but the most important thing they can inherit is living in a constitutional democracy.”

Conway said, “I’m not going to regret it. I would regret not doing it.”

Conway admits that when he told his eldest child, “I’m not sure she quite understood, but I hope some day she will.”

Note: Conway gave $30,000 to the Trump Victory Fund in 2016 (when his wife was running the campaign).