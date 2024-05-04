Nancy Mace Shares Photoshopped Image of AOC, “She Should Have Worn This”

U.S. Representatives Nancy Mace (R-SC), a critic of the pro-Palestinian protests and encampments on colleges and universities across the country, said yesterday on Fox News that she believes billionaire Democrat George Soros is funding organizations involved in the protests.

[Note: Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto responded to Mace’s claim: “There is no proof that these organizations are funded by George Soros by the way, their folks have denied that.” He added, “I’ve looked for the checks, and I haven’t seen them yet.”]

NANCY MACE: You've got Palestinian rights groups that are funded by George Soros



NEIL CAVUTO: There's no proof that these are funded by George Soros



MACE: We'll agree to disagree, I guess *smiles* pic.twitter.com/25ipig05vb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 3, 2024

Mace is also critical of fellow Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who has called for a permanent cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas, and this week criticized the NYPD’s interference on Columbia University’s campus. AOC wrote: “Calling in police enforcement on nonviolent demonstrations of young students on campus is an escalatory, reckless, and dangerous act.”

Mace shared a doctored photo of AOC from the 2019 Met Gala in New York City, where the native New Yorker wore a white dress with red letters on the skirt that read “Tax the Rich.”

As seen below, Mace shared a photoshopped version which reads in red letters: “Tax the Universities.” Mace captioned it: “She should have worn this redesign when she campaigned at an encampment a few days ago.”

She should have worn this redesign when she campaigned at an encampment a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/Fw8qEXyLqP — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) May 3, 2024

Note: Twenty-five years after Mace became the first female to graduate from The Citadel Corps of Cadets, the Congresswoman will return to the campus as the commencement speaker for the 2024 Corps of Cadets commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 5.