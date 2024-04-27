MAGA Senator Films Protestors “Screaming and Cursing” At His House

Pro-Israel U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) has complained of protestors loitering and chanting outside of his home in the past.

In February, he shared the video below and wrote: “For the 2d time this week, anti-Israel protestors have come to my house early in the morning, waking up the neighbors & harassing my family. None expressed concern about Hamas’ Oct 7 murder of over 1200 or mass rapes of women & children. I’m proud to stand with Israel.”

For the 2d time this week, anti-Israel protestors have come to my house early in the morning, waking up the neighbors & harassing my family.



None expressed concern about Hamas’ Oct 7 murder of over 1200 or mass rapes of women & children.



I’m proud to stand with Israel. 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/beSJdzQYyJ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 17, 2024

Last night, Cruz shared another video of a group of 11 young pro-Palestinian protestors outside of his home — this time at night.

Cruz wrote: “So, this is going on right now. It’s nearly 11 pm. Pro-Hamas protestors have been screaming and cursing for 2 hours. Banging cowbells & blowing whistles. When a neighbor who has small kids asked an officer to do something, the protesters screamed that she was a “[expetive]!””

So, this is going on right now. It’s nearly 11 pm. Pro-Hamas protestors have been screaming and cursing for 2 hours. Banging cowbells & blowing whistles.



When a neighbor who has small kids asked an officer to do something, the protesters screamed that she was a “f***ing bi***!” pic.twitter.com/mknLNyKRuX — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 27, 2024

One of the signs held by a protestor reads: “What if it were your kids under the rubble?”

Note: Cruz is running for re-election against rising Democratic star, former NFL football player-turned-civil rights lawyer and current U.S. Representative Colin Allred — both candidates claim to be steadfast supporters of Israel.