Eva Longoria Unzips Bathing Suit at Beach, “Spectacular”

Hollywood star Eva Longoria (Flamin’ Hot, Desperate Housewives, Grand Hotel) has been keep her millions of followers on Instagram entertained this summer with a plethora of swimsuit photos.

With the photo below, of Longoria walking on the beach in a partially unzipped hot pink one-piece, the 48-year-old mother of one writes: “Enjoying these last few days of summer.”

Longoria’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the swimsuit photos. As one replied: “you look absolutely incredible – nobody even in their 20’s looks as great as you do! You’re as beautiful as it gets!” Another chimed in: “Spectacular!”

Get ready to see more of Longoria: she’s scheduled to appear next on the big screen in the upcoming film A Circus & A Love Story with Diane Kruger and Jason Patric, and in the new Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day movie with Cheech Marin.