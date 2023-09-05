Emilia Clarke Stuns in Plunging Dress, “This Girl Was On Fire”

Hollywood star Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones, Terminator Genisys) turned heads at the Deauville Film Festival in a black sequin dress with a plunging neckline by Chanel.

With the sunset photos below, the British actress wrote: “From dawn till dusk dusk I morphed into my French alter ego and we did it RIGHT.” She added: “From oysters to champagne this girl was on fire.”

Clarke made sure to thank Chanel and the film festival “for making me feel like the French starlet I so long to be.” As seen below, she was presented with the New Hollywood Award at the film festival.

Clarke stars in the recently released sci-fi romcom, The Pod Generation with Chiwetel Ejiofor. They play a married couple living in New York City (in a not-so-distant future) who decide to start a family. Their child gestates via a detachable artificial womb a.k.a. pod. Trailer below.

When not at a film festival, Clarke is enjoying her time off, sometimes up in the air. As seen below, she tried her hand at trapeze with the help of a Cirque de Soleil troupe. Clarke reports: “From a back flip to a face plant, its the journey that counts.”