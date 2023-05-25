‘Top Gun’ Star Monica Barbaro Stuns in Hot Pink Mini Dress, Stilettos

Hollywood movie star Monica Barbaro is best known for her role as U.S. Air Force pilot Natasha “Phoenix” Trace in the 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly.

Get ready to see more of Barbaro: She’s promoting the new action-comedy Netflix series FUBAR created by writer/producer Nick Santora (The Sopranos, Law & Order, Prison Break).

The protagonist of FUBAR is Luke Brunner (Arnold Schwarzenegger) who has been lying to his daughter Emma (Barbaro) for years about being a CIA agent. Turns out Emma has been lying to him, too — she’s also a CIA agent! Trailer above.

For the L.A. premiere of FUBAR, Barbaro turned heads in a stunning strapless bumble-gum pink feather mini dress by the legendary label Oscar de la Renta and with matching open-toe stilettos.

With the video above, celebrity makeup artist Katey Denno wrote about Barbaro’s look: “I kept her makeup light and sheer with subtle tones of cool pink on her lids, cheeks, and lips. This look was very much all about the cat eye and glowing skin.”

Barbaro’s fans are going wild over the glamorous look. As one replied: “B e a u t i f u l Head to toe!”