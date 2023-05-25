Sophie Turner Kisses Notorious Jewel Thief in London, “No Nasty Comments”

English actress Sophie Turner is known for her roles as Erica in the movie Do Revenge with Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, as Sansa Stark on the HBO hit series Game of Thrones, and as a young Jean Grey/Phoenix in the X-Men film franchise.

Get ready to see more of Turner, she’s promoting her upcoming biopic series Joan. She plays the titular character, real-life Joan Hannington, a housewife turned diamond thief and criminal mastermind in 1980s London.

When Turner shared the photo above, of her as a blonde, in character as Joan, she captioned it: “Meet Boise and Joan.” Joan was married to Boise Hannington, who’s played by Frank Dillane (Fear the Walking Dead, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince).

When the real Joan Harrington (above, center, between Turner and Dillane) saw the photo above, she warned fans: “To all the people just know that when you see Sophie in any fur coats in any of the six episodes the fur is FAKE FAKE FAKE so no nasty comments to my girl ok love Joan Hannington.”

Hannington (whose getting smooched by both actors above) also points out that her late husband Boise was the father of “UK rapper Benny Bank’s Mr Badder Bing.”

The series Joan is based on Hannington’s book, I Am What I Am: The True Story of Britain’s Most Notorious Jewel Thief.