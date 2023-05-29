Hollywood movie star Lucy Liu is known for her roles in the 2000 film Charlie’s Angels with Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, Kill Bill with Uma Thurman, and in the CBS crime drama Elementary with Jonny Lee Miller, among others. In all those roles, Liu had long black silky hair.

As seen below, at the Unzipped: An Autopsy of American Inequality screening in New York City, Liu revealed that she chopped off her long locks and replaced it with a blunt bob.

When fashion magazine Allure shared the photo above it analyzed Liu’s new look: “The blunt tips of her long, straight, jet-black hair typically fell towards her waist area, but with this new cut not an inch of hair even grazed her shoulders.” The magazine adds: “Her short hair was styled simply with a side part that was only slightly off-center. It also appears that her ends might have been lightly curled inward as well for more body.”

Note: Liu is the executive producer of the documentary Unzipped, which follows families in the iconic beach town of Venice, CA 90291, and investigates plans for a controversial new homeless shelter. Watch trailer below.

Get ready to see more of Liu: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming action/comedy Red One with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Chris Pine, among others.