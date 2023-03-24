Three-time Grammy Award winning singer, pianist and composer Harry Connick Jr. is known for his best-selling jazz albums including ‘Only You’ (2004). He’s also known as an actor (Grace’s husband Leo on Will & Grace) and in movies including Copycat with Sigourney Weaver and Hope Floats with Sandra Bullock, among others.

The New Orleans native, who is also known for being a judge on American Idol (with Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban), is now a judge on the revival of Australian Idol.

He often travels with his family including his wife of 28 years, former Victoria’s Secret model Jill Goodacre, and their three gorgeous daughters, Georgia, 26, Sarah Kate, 25, and Charlotte, 20.

Above are photos of Connick’s eldest daughter, Georgia, in bikinis — below is his second, Kate.

Below is the youngest, Charlotte.

Georgia celebrated her 26th birthday at Coachella in California (see plunging braless mini dress photos below.

when Georgia shared the (“Marilyn Monroe takes on Mariah Carey”) photos below, mroe than one fan noted: “You look just like your mom!”

Jill Goodacre is also known for playing herself in a Friends episode with Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing). Enjoy below.