Get ready to see more of bass guitarist Pete Wentz. His rock band Fall Out Boy is releasing new music. With the NYLON magazine spread below, Wentz is promoting their new album, ‘So Much (for) Stardust.’ It is the band’s eighth studio album.

While it’s not a pure throwback record — the idea left Wentz “with a bad taste in his mouth” — it “splits the difference.”

Fans are pleased with “the difference.” As one wrote about the new album: it “has flavors of old fall out boy but still feels like a new record. Absolutely love it.”

Other fans are talking about Wentz’s pink hair as featured in the photo shoot — swipe. (Wentz has been rocking long blonde over the past few years.)

One fan replied: “A heart attack in pink hair dye,” another chimed in: “Pretty boy with the pink hair!” Swipe below to see more pink hair photos.

As seen in the 2016 photo below, Wentz originally had dark hair.

Some fans are replying to both the new music and new look: “Someone missed an opportunity to braid his hair here 😭 But he’s right we wouldn’t want another ‘copy’ album it wouldn’t be the same and I’m sure none of them would enjoy making it. Ppl just have to learn how to accept change, It truly does make things better. I’m excited for their return!”