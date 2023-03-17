Brittany Snow Flaunts Bare Abs in Unbuttoned Jacket, ‘Holy Moly!’

Actress Brittany Snow is known for her roles on TV series including American Dreams and Almost Family, and movies including John Tucker Must Die and the Pitch Perfect film franchise, among others.

The 37-year-old star is now making her directorial debut with her film Parachute, which premiered at the SXSW festival. (She co-wrote the script, too.)

Courtney Eaton plays the protagonist, Riley, “who has recently been released from rehab after struggling with her addictions to food and body image.”

At rehab, she meets Ethan (Thomas Mann) “and finds herself navigating the line between love and a new addiction.” See cast photos above taken at SXSW.

For the premiere of Parachute at SXSW, Snow turned heads in a stunning red hot pants, bra and unbuttoned jacket. The suit is by designer Rosetta Getty. Snow captioned the photo: “HOLY MOLY! I’m over the moon.”

Snow’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the look. Chloe Bridges (who’s married to Snow’s Pitch Perfect co-star Adam Devine) replied: “That outfit omg.” And actress Abigail Spencer left several applauding emojis.

Above: Snow strikes a dramatic pose in a skintight cutout dress at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awads.