Ashley Graham’s Extremely See-Thru Dress Catches Husband Staring

Supermodel Ashley Graham got her big modeling break when she landed on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016. She’s then she’s become an author (A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like), a wife (she married Justin Ervin in 2010), and a mother of three children (a 3-year-old and 14-month-old twins).

Graham and Ervin got a babysitter for the Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair. As seen above, Graham rocked a black lingerie set under a sheer red wrap dress. It drew stares. Up close and familiar stares, as you can see.

Graham has made it known that she’s back at work, as seen in the photos below for Revlon. That Renaissance-inspired print corseted mini dress is by fashion powerhouse Balmain.

When a fan commented: “The last bathtub slide is giving ‘Sh*t how do I get out?’ vibes, but fashion,” Graham replied: “lol so accurate.”