Torrey DeVitto Flaunts Legs in Tiny Mini Skirt, Stiletto Boots

Actress Torrey DeVitto is best known for her roles as Carrie on One Tree Hill, Melissa on Pretty Little Liars, Dr. Meredith Fell on The Vampire Diaries, and most recently as Dr. Natalie Manning on the popular and long-running NBC medical drama Chicago Med.

Although DeVitto is no longer on Chicago Med (she left in 2021), she continues to spend time with Chicago P.D. star Marina Squerciati (Detective Kim Burgess). As seen above and below, they often travel together.

Fans of both DeVitto and Squerciati are going wild over the recent photo below — of the two actresses catching the Broadway musical Tina (about the legendary singer/dancer Tina Turner).

DeVitto (above, on the right, flaunting her legs in a tiny mini skirt and knee-high stiletto boots), captioned the photo: “Date night with Marina Squerciati.” One fan replied: “You look amazing!” More than one told DeVitto: “Nice legs!”

Get ready to see more of DeVitto: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming film Skelly with Brian Cox (Succession). It’s about boy and his father who is grieving the death of his own father (the boy’s grandfather). DeVitto plays the wife/mother. Skelly, which is written and directed by Matt Greene-Delanghe, is scheduled for an October 2023 release.