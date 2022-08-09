Elizabeth Banks Flaunts Red Hot String Bikini With “Mischievous” Smile

When not filming a Hollywood movie or hosting the game show Press Your Luck, actress Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games, Charlie’s Angels, Wet Hot American Summer) enjoys her down time traveling.

When she shared the fun video above, of her transitioning from airport to a pool in Greece, her fans went wild for the red hot cherry-print string bikini and her facial expression.

As one fan wrote: “Loved that mischievous little smile you gave us!” Another replied: “That smile at the end made my heart sore.”

In the bikini pic below, Elizabeth is wearing a “1973” necklace. The year the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution of the United States conferred the right to have an abortion.

Note: Elizabeth Banks stars in the upcoming drama Call Jane.

She plays “a married woman with an unwanted pregnancy” who “lives in a time in America where she can’t get a legal abortion and works with a group of suburban women to find help.” Sigourney Weaver co-stars. Call Jane will be released on October 6, 2022.