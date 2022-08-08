Miranda Cosgrove Talks About Tree Farts In Cute Mini Dress, “Stem-tastic!”

Actress Miranda Cosgrove is best known for her leading role as Carly Shay in the Nickelodeon series iCarly (2007-2012), which she reprised for the current reboot on Paramount+. And as the voice of Margo in the Despicable Me movies.

When not playing Carly, the 29-year-old Miranda is hosting a new series called Miranda Cosgrove’s STEM Loft.

On the ‘Mission Unstoppable’ series on YouTube, Miranda shares some of her favorite STEM facts and “stem-tastic stories.”

As seen in the clip above, Miranda discusses immortal jellyfish and tree farts — while wearing several different, colorful cute outfits.

When Miranda shared photos of her working on STEM Loft, her fans went wild with praise.

As one fan replied: “Every color fits you perfect Miranda!”