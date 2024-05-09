Harvey Weinstein Lawyer at Trump Trial Laughs at Reporter’s Question About Appeal

Former litigator and MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin is reporting from the Manhattan courtroom where former President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election. Daniels claims she had a sexual encounter with the defendant.

Today, before Daniels was cross-examined by Trump’s attorneys, Rubin reported “It’s safe to say attendance is, well, different today.”

Rubin shared a post by Business Insider legal correspondent Jacob Shamsian who reported from the courthouse: “Arthur Aidala — successful appeal lawyer for Harvey Weinstein, also representing Ghislaine Maxwell — is at the Trump trial today. When I asked if he’s taking up Trump’s appeal for the hush-money case, he laughed and didn’t answer.” (Maxwell was a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in a New York jail.)

Note: Last month, when Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction was overturned by the New York state Court of Appeals, Aidala said: “Today’s legal ruling is a great day for America because it instills in us the faith that there is a justice system.”

Standing in front of 100 Centre Street, where Trump’s trial is taking place this week, Aidala added: “I’m confident that if there’s a trial here in New York, Mr. Weinstein’s insistence on his innocence will come forward and he would be acquitted.”

Note: Later in the day at the Trump trial, Shamsian again asked Aidala if he would represent Trump on appeal and Aidala said, “Anything’s possible.”