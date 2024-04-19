NRA Promotes Shooting Competition with 9-Year-Old Girl

The National Rifle Association is holding its annual convention at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas in May 17-19. The NRA boasts the convention will present “over 14 acres of the latest guns and gear” from the biggest manufacturers in the world. The NRA encourages members to “bring the whole family, because there’s something for everyone.”

[Note: The NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits is open and free to all NRA members and their immediate families (spouse and children under 18 years old).]

But not everyone believes the weekend event should be family oriented. Gun violence prevention advocate Miriam Sharma told Northern Texas news station KERA that the NRA is “actually marketing to children because they are encouraging their attendees to bring their…entire family.”

One of eight celebrities scheduled to appear at the NRA convention is 9-year-old “Tactical Mia.” The young pistol competition shooter will be available at one of the convention booths to meet attendees.

Visitors will also be invited to compete against Mia on the new Competitive Shooter Pro for a chance to win a $100 Laser Ammo certificate. (Laser Ammo, manufacturer of home simulators as seen above, is one of Mia’s corporate sponsors.)

According to the NRA: “Many ranges and matches have minimum ages for competitors to ensure they are able to safely handle and operate firearms. Usually, this age is around 12 with waivers granted for 10 and 11-year-olds.” Tactical Mia is described as “the exception to the exception.”

The other seven celebrities to appear at the NRA convention include author Yehuda Remer, a.k.a. “The Pew Pew Jew”, who has published nine books with several of them written to help children and parents understand responsible gun ownership together.