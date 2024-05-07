Ex-FBI Agent Says “This Helps Undercut Trump’s Defense”

CNN anchor Caitlin Collins has been reporting from the Manhattan courtroom where former President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who has testified that she had a sexual encounter with the defendant prior to the 2016 presidential election. Trump has denied Daniels’ claim.

Collins reported today that “Daniels says when Trump showed her a photo of Melania, she said she was beautiful. He said not to worry, ‘We don’t even sleep in the same room.'”

According to Collins, “Trump shook his head and muttered something to his legal team as Daniels said this. He appears increasingly irritated as she testifies.”

Former FBI Special Agent-turned-Yale-trained lawyer and legal analyst Asha Rangappa responded to Collins’s report: “This helps undercut Trump’s defense that the catch and kill scheme was to protect his marriage and Melania, rather than his campaign; he doesn’t seem too concerned about her here.”

Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker last week testified that he practiced the ‘catch and kill’ tactic to buy exclusive stories including Stormy Daniels’s and one by Playboy model Karen McDougal who claimed she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and 2007, only to never publish the stories, in order to protect Trump.