Congressman Declares “Biden Has Been Acquitted” of “Every Single MAGA Smear”

U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA), a member of the House Judiciary Committee chaired by Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH), tried to slam the door shut on Jordan’s pursuit of criminal charges against President Joe Biden, who Jordan and his colleague James Comer (R-KY), Oversight Committee chair, have repeatedly vowed to impeach during investigations that has lasted more than a year.

Swalwell announced what he called an “autopsy report on [Republicans] impeachment investigation” — an autopsy, of course, being a procedure performed only on something that’s dead.

Contending the President “deserves to hear” it, Swalwell announced that “in light of Republicans producing absolutely zero on impeachment, let’s just declare from here forward — until they put up some evidence — that Joe Biden has been acquitted of every single MAGA smear.”

Swalwell: In light of Republicans producing absolutely zero on impeachment, let’s just declare, until they put up some evidence, that Joe Biden has been acquitted of every single MAGA smear.



It’s over pic.twitter.com/I9r3N3turj — Acyn (@Acyn) May 7, 2024

“Acquitted,” Swalwell said, “It’s over.” Swalwell also said that while he believes the GOP in the Judiciary Committee failed to deliver evidence, the FBI has done good work concerning the accusations that Jordan has presented. The FBI, Swalwell said, keeps “arresting the best witnesses [the Republicans] have for their own work on behalf of Russia and China.”

Swalwell: They brought all of this nonsense promising evidence and they’ve delivered zero.



But you know who has actually delivered? The FBI… because they keep arresting the best witnesses they have on behalf of their work for Russia and China pic.twitter.com/60eMJPJHkF — Acyn (@Acyn) May 7, 2024

Swalwell refers to, among other witnesses, Alexander Smirnov, the indicted former FBI informant at the center of the Hunter Biden probe, who was arrested for a second time in February and charged with providing “false derogatory information about [President Biden] and [Hunter Biden].”