RNC Mocked For Amplifying Joe Biden, Mike Johnson Video

President Joe Biden welcomed Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to the White House on Friday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and nearly 100 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The two world leaders also attended the Friends of Ireland luncheon at the U.S. Capitol, which was hosted by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

News cameras followed Biden as he left the Capitol, walking down a flight of steps flanked by Johnson and Varadkar.

Biden slowly descends the Capitol steps (as his handlers keep a watchful eye), points toward his motorcade, and shuffles back into his limo. Vigor! pic.twitter.com/GYPLHCucRA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 15, 2024

The Republican National Committee (RNC) Research account on X shared the video and captioned it: “Biden slowly descends the Capitol steps (as his handlers keep a watchful eye), points toward his motorcade, and shuffles back into his limo. Vigor!”

[Related: RNC Admits Lara Trump Not Qualified To Co-Chair But “Called by God”]

Anti-Trump political pundits including Trump’s former 2016 presidential campaign senior advisor A.J. Delgado are blaming the new RNC co-chair Lara Trump (daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, wife of Eric Trump) for misidentifying the House Speaker and Prime Minister as the President’s “handlers.”

Delgado replied: “Remember kids: If your dad is rich, you, too, can get a job at the RNC tweeting dumb s–t like this.”

As seen in the video above from the luncheon, Johnson introduces President Biden as “our commander-in-chief and someone who is known everywhere as America’s most famous Irishman.” Johnson also introduces the guest of honor, Varadkar, who launched his political career nearly 20 years ago as an intern in the U.S. Capitol.