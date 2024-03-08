RNC Admits Lara Trump Not Qualified To Co-Chair But “Called by God”

At the Republican National Committee Spring Meeting, former chairperson Ronna McDaniel welcomed North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley as the party’s new chairman, and Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump (wife of Eric Trump, former Inside Edition producer), to serve as the co-chair.

NBC News reports that McDaniel “gave lengthy farewell remarks, at times fighting off tears as she thanked her family.”

As seen in the video below, a RNC member who introduced Lara Trump to the audience said: “In a world where qualifications are often measured by titles and years of experience, we’re reminded of a powerful truth: God does not call the qualified, he qualifies the called. Lara Trump is the embodiment of this truth.”

Lara Trump nomination: In a world where qualifications are often measured by titles and years of experience, we’re reminded of a truth: God does not call the qualified, he qualifies the called. Lara Trump is the embodiment of this truth pic.twitter.com/gnFK5Mjt2E — Acyn (@Acyn) March 8, 2024

The comment — which recognizes that Trump lacks the experience for the job — is being mocked by political pundits including former White House press secretary, MSNBC star Jen Psai who responded: “Someone wrote this line and thought it was going to kill it.. ‘God does not call the qualified, he qualifies the called.'”

Lara Trump: We have to raise a lot of money. I have great news. I have a check for the RNC for $100k that has been donated pic.twitter.com/mjZVVHy8pi — Acyn (@Acyn) March 8, 2024

During her acceptance speech, Trump presented a check for $100,000 which she said she had secured as a donation during the spring meetings.