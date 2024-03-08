George Santos Calls Veteran “Pathetic Little Man”

During President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, expelled U.S. Representative George Santos (R-NY, 3rd congressional district) announced on social media that he plans to run for Congress against Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY, 1st congressional district) in the 2024 Republican primary.

[Note: In his statement, Santos claims he left office “arbitrarily.” Which is one way of saying he was expelled in a bipartisan vote while under indictment for ‘multiple fraudulent schemes.’]

LaLota responded to Santos’s announcement on X: “To raise the standard in Congress, and to hold a pathological liar who stole an election accountable, I led the charge to expel George Santos. If finishing the job requires beating him in a primary, count me in.”

Santos reacted by calling his former congressional colleague, a veteran of the U.S. Navy who served three overseas deployments and earned an MBA and JD from Hofstra University, “a pathetic little man.”

NOTE: Shortly after he assumed his seat in the House of Representatives in January 2023, LaLota became one of the first Republicans to call for a full House Ethics Committee investigation after Santos admitted to lying about his background on the campaign trail.