Conservative lawyer Christina Bobb had her Donald Trump loyalty card stamped again in Arizona when she was named as one of 18 Trump allies who stand accused of perpetrating a fake elector scheme in the Grand Canyon state to flip its electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election, despite Joe Biden’s victory in the state. All the defendants face felony charges related to their alleged efforts to subvert that election result.

Bobb has since taken on a new role within the new Republican National Committee, being named Senior Counsel to the RNC’s election integrity team recently announced by newly installed RNC co-chair Lara Trump. If election integrity and accusations of election subversion seem at odds, many commenters on social media agree. But many 2020 election deniers have remained in power and recently numerous potential Trump running mates — Marco Rubio, Doug Burgum — have refused to say they would accept the results of the 2024 election.

She tried to do the Trump pose. Pathetic. https://t.co/nRqOeaqPHm — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 21, 2024

Today Bobb’s newly released mugshot is being shared around the internet, and if Bobb’s loyalty card was stamped with the indictment, she is going for the bonus points in the photo. As the lawyer, left-leaning commentator and, like Bobb, retired Marine Ron Filipkowski says: “She tried to do the Trump pose.”

Below is the Trump mugshot photo as he, in a return to X/Twitter, posted it after it was taken. The presumptive GOP presidential candidate has used the picture effectively to create merchandise to raise money for his legal bills. Bobb’s photo has not yet hit the sales cycle.