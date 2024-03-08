Katie Britt Flaunts $10,000 Refrigerator, “Just Like You”

Republican U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-AL) is being criticized for her rebuttal of President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union address.

The negative response from Democrats was expected, but even Republicans are admitting that Britt’s remarks came off as muted and soft, with Turning Point USA founder and ultra-conservative influencer Charlie Kirk saying, “I’m sure Katie Britt is a sweet mom and person, but this speech is not what we need.”

Former Republican White House staffer and CNN analyst Alyssa Farah Griffin said “the staging was just very, very bizarre.”

Griffin was responding to the fact that Britt delivered her remarks from her kitchen instead of her office. And Britt’s kitchen lacked warmth, appearing like a store show room without family photos on the cabinets or clutter on the countertops.

Below is a photo of Britt with her husband, former NFL player Wesley Britt (who joined Alabama lobbying firm joined Fine, Geddie and Associates in November 2022), and their two children from last night.

Wow. Is that a Subzero refrigerator with matching panels? Opening price point is more than $10,000 before customization. https://t.co/IvtiprL3st — Jen Taub (@jentaub) March 8, 2024

The 42-year-old politician captioned it: “To the American people: Our future starts around kitchen tables just like this. With moms and dads just like you.”

Jen Taub, Harvard-trained law professor and author of the books Big Dirty Money and Other People’s Houses, responded to Britt’s family photo: “Wow. Is that a Subzero refrigerator with matching panels? Opening price point is more than $10,000 before customization.”

Democratic political strategist Adam Parkhomenko, an organizer who served in 2016 as the national field director for the Democratic National Committee, replied to Taub’s observation: “Bigger ceilings would have been a better investment.”