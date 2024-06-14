Alex Jones Responds To His Fake Obituary, “Always the Perv”

Conservative radio host Alex Jones this week asked a federal bankruptcy judge if he could liquidate his personal assets (including his media company Infowars) to help pay the $1.5 billion he owes in defamation verdicts to the families who lost their children in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting in Connecticut, which Jones repeatedly promoted on his radio show and website as “a giant hoax.” Jones’s hearing with the judge is scheduled for June 14.

Jones said this week on Infowars: “I’m going to stay with the ship until it fully sinks,” and added, “At the last moment, I will then step onto the next ship.”

Note: Jones, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, organized a rally before the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and was subpoenaed by the House Select Committee. In a virtual meeting, Jones pleaded the Fifth Amendment nearly 100 times.

Former Republican Rick Wilson, who has denounced Trump and his supporters since 2016, responded to Jones’s request to liquidate his assets by writing: “RIP Alex Jones. Autoerotic asphyxiation is a hell of a way to go.”

Jones replied to Wilson: “Always the perv.”

Always the perv — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 14, 2024

Note: Autoerotic asphyxiation is “a state of asphyxia intentionally induced (as by smothering or strangling oneself) so as to heighten arousal during” onanism. Death during autoerotic asphyxial activity “is usually considered accidental due to unanticipated failure of the device that was used to induce hypoxia during arousal.”

Wilson has been known to use crude language and generalizations, such as when he criticized supporters of Trump during an interview leading up to the 2016 presidential election,” categorizing them as “childless single men” who act on anime arousal.