Katie Britt’s ‘Baby’ Voice Compared To Mike Johnson’s Wife’s — Here’s Why

The GOP chose Senator Katie Britt (R-AL) to respond to President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union address last night — and the delivery of her remarks have caused a stir on social media.

Britt, who is celebrated in the Republican party as the first woman to be elected to the U.S. Senate from Alabama and the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the Senate (she’s 42), spoke dramatically (at moments very slowly and softly) from her kitchen.

Trump cultist Katie Britt smiles as she talks about how American families are hurting. pic.twitter.com/nKCtoFRsFM — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 8, 2024

Occupy Democrats responded to the rebuttal: “She sounded like an actor trying to sound like a politician, not a normal person. Even Republicans are admitting that it was bizarre.” Turning Point USA founder and ultra-conservative influencer Charlie Kirk said: “I’m sure Katie Britt is a sweet mom and person, but this speech is not what we need.”

Katie Britt has been screaming, crying, laughing and whispering to a camera all night. #TheGOPsNuts pic.twitter.com/DtHS83w4UD — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) March 8, 2024

Jess Piper, a former Evangelical fundamentalist who now hosts the Dirt Road Democrat podcast, compared Britt’s voice with that of Kelly Johnson, wife of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), an evangelical Christian.

With the video below Piper says: “There’s a name for it…fundie baby voice.” Piper says the voice “means you’re submissive” and that “I’m absolutely positive that the new Speaker of the House would like all of us women to use our fundie baby voices.” (NOTE: “Fundie” isn’t short for fun, but rather it’s short for fundamentalism — Christian fundamentalism.)

There’s a name for it…fundie baby voice. https://t.co/qsmswSAavn — Jess Piper (@piper4missouri) March 8, 2024

Piper also compares Kelly Johnson’s voice to the voice of Christian fundamentalist Michelle Duggar, matriarch on the reality TV show 19 and Counting, which followed Michelle, her husband Jim Bob and their 19 children in Arkansas.