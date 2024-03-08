News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

Chuck Schumer Takes a Knee at Capitol with Ukrainian Soldiers

by in Daily Edition | March 8, 2024

Chuck Schumer, photo: Bill Ingalls, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) applauded President Joe Biden for his delivery of his State of the Union address, which multiple news outlets described as “fiery” and which Axios called “commmanding.”

Schumer wrote: “What the American people heard tonight was a leader who spoke directly to them, acknowledging their needs and sharing in their hopes for the future, reminding us why America is a beacon of hope to the rest of the world and the work that must be done to maintain that status.”

Schumer, who continues to urge the House GOP to pass the $95.34 billion national security supplemental package (which includes $60 billion to support Ukraine), invited Andrii Chevozorov as one of his guests to the SOTU. Chevozorov is a 25-year-old Junior Lieutenant in the Ukrainian Army “who risked everything in battle and lost his leg to a landmine,” said Schumer.

Schumer also invited civil rights leader Van Robinson (in wheelchair, below), the first Black president of the Common Council, described by the Senator as “a leading voice in reconnecting communities divided by highways and tearing down I-81” in Syracuse, a change made possible by Biden’s Infrastructure Bill.

According to the ACLU, the building of the highway in the 1960s, which forced more than 1,300 Black families from their homes, churches and businesses was “racism by design.”

Schumer (on one knee) shared a group photo with his guests.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson (below) was also a guest of Schumer.