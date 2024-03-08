Chuck Schumer Takes a Knee at Capitol with Ukrainian Soldiers

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) applauded President Joe Biden for his delivery of his State of the Union address, which multiple news outlets described as “fiery” and which Axios called “commmanding.”

Schumer wrote: “What the American people heard tonight was a leader who spoke directly to them, acknowledging their needs and sharing in their hopes for the future, reminding us why America is a beacon of hope to the rest of the world and the work that must be done to maintain that status.”

Schumer, who continues to urge the House GOP to pass the $95.34 billion national security supplemental package (which includes $60 billion to support Ukraine), invited Andrii Chevozorov as one of his guests to the SOTU. Chevozorov is a 25-year-old Junior Lieutenant in the Ukrainian Army “who risked everything in battle and lost his leg to a landmine,” said Schumer.

Andrii Chevozorov



A 25 year-old Junior Lieutenant in the Ukrainian Army who risked everything in battle and lost his leg to a landmine



I'm proud he's my #SOTU guest



The American people stand with Ukraine against Putin



House GOP must pass the Senate's national security bill — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 8, 2024

Schumer also invited civil rights leader Van Robinson (in wheelchair, below), the first Black president of the Common Council, described by the Senator as “a leading voice in reconnecting communities divided by highways and tearing down I-81” in Syracuse, a change made possible by Biden’s Infrastructure Bill.

According to the ACLU, the building of the highway in the 1960s, which forced more than 1,300 Black families from their homes, churches and businesses was “racism by design.”

My #SOTU guests Van & Linda Robinson!



A Syracuse leader—Van was the 1st Black President of the Common Council



He's been a leading voice in reconnecting communities divided by highways & tearing down I-81 in Syracuse



Thanks to the infrastructure law I led—we're getting it done! — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 8, 2024

Schumer (on one knee) shared a group photo with his guests.

Thank you to my incredible guests for joining me at the State of the Union! #SOTU — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 8, 2024

Planned Parenthood Federation of America President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson (below) was also a guest of Schumer.