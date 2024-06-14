Pelosi Daughter Freaks Out at Trump’s Weird Insinuation About Her Mother

When Congressional reporter Jake Sherman shared the quote — or what he characterized as “close to exact quote” below — from Donald Trump’s visit with Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill this week, the reporter added five question marks to his post. The ????? might be best understood as another way of saying WTF?

Here’s what Trump reportedly said to the GOP conference, which included the figuratively kneeling Senate Minority Lead Mitch McConnell: “Nancy Pelosi’s daughter is a whacko, her daughter told me if things were different Nancy and I would be perfect together, there’s an age difference though.”

Is Trump talking about a romantic relationship? The language is ambiguous, though the “age difference” comment doesn’t make sense in most any other context. Whatever Trump meant, Christine Pelosi, “speaking for all 4 Pelosi daughters,” denied that any of them had said any such thing to Trump, calling out Trump’s “deceitful, deranged obsession with our mother.”

Speaking for all 4 Pelosi daughters — this is a LIE. His deceitful, deranged obsession with our mother is yet another reason Donald Trump is unwell, unhinged and unfit to step foot anywhere near her — or the White House. https://t.co/RkHP0uQbRw — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) June 13, 2024

Christine Pelosi’s outrage had its supporters, as many thought the Trump comment about the former House Speaker — at 83, five years Trump’s senior — was disrespectful and, as one put it, “gross.” Trump’s defenders found humor in his innuendo though, with one writing: “Trump makes jokes all the time and you people take it as reality.”

Let us know when you have the “exact quote.” Trump makes jokes all the time and you people take it as reality. — Lady (@lovingit111) June 13, 2024

Trump’s meeting with the GOP faithful produced a number of other noteworthy comments from the former President, including his allegedly calling Milwaukee, where the Republicans are set to have their national nominating convention in July, a “horrible city.”