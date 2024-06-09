Kristi Noem Appears at NRA Event with Ted Nugent, “Too Soon”

Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who was once considered a top VP pick for Donald Trump’s 2024 GOP presidential ticket, was heavily criticized recently for content published in her new memoir No Going Back, which included a poorly received story about Noem killing a family pet, a 14-month-old dog named Cricket, on her family farm.
[As one Navy veteran wrote: “I grew up on a farm. Putting down a farm animal that is in pain is one thing. Shooting a pet? No.”]
South Dakota is the MOST 2nd Amendment-friendly state in America!— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) June 8, 2024
In the upcoming elections, if gun owners show up, get involved, and vote, the 2nd Amendment WILL be protected.
Thanks to the Friends of the NRA Lewis & Clark Chapter for the opportunity to share South Dakota’s… pic.twitter.com/9XzOOvQ5zt
Noem, who promotes South Dakota as “the MOST 2nd Amendment-friendly state in America,” appeared at a local NRA event in South Dakota (hosted by Friends of the NRA Lewis & Clark Chapter) on Friday.
When she shared photos from the event — and with fellow Trump supporter and singer Ted Nugent — Noem again was the recipient of criticism, even from members of the MAGA movement.
Thanks to @TedNugent for defending the 2nd Amendment with us at the Friends of the NRA Lewis & Clark Chapter last night!— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) June 8, 2024
Together, we will continue to make South Dakota the MOST 2nd Amendment-friendly state in America, and we’ll share that example with the nation. pic.twitter.com/gWP4LANNQd
Nick D’Agostino, who describes himself as a conservative Christian motivational speaker and uses MAGA and Trump2024 hashtags, replied to Noem with just two words: “TOO SOON!”
