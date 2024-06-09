News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

Kristi Noem Appears at NRA Event with Ted Nugent, “Too Soon”

by in Daily Edition | June 9, 2024

Gov. Noem, photo: Office of the Governor, South Dakota, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who was once considered a top VP pick for Donald Trump’s 2024 GOP presidential ticket, was heavily criticized recently for content published in her new memoir No Going Back, which included a poorly received story about Noem killing a family pet, a 14-month-old dog named Cricket, on her family farm.

[As one Navy veteran wrote: “I grew up on a farm. Putting down a farm animal that is in pain is one thing. Shooting a pet? No.”]

Noem, who promotes South Dakota as “the MOST 2nd Amendment-friendly state in America,” appeared at a local NRA event in South Dakota (hosted by Friends of the NRA Lewis & Clark Chapter) on Friday.

When she shared photos from the event — and with fellow Trump supporter and singer Ted Nugent — Noem again was the recipient of criticism, even from members of the MAGA movement.

Nick D’Agostino, who describes himself as a conservative Christian motivational speaker and uses MAGA and Trump2024 hashtags, replied to Noem with just two words: “TOO SOON!”

Note: After the NRA event, Nugent made an appearance on Saturday at the Ted Nugent Kamp 4 Kids event for kids 5-18 which included archery, trap shooting, waterfowl hunting, survival and more.