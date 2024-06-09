Kristi Noem Appears at NRA Event with Ted Nugent, “Too Soon”

Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who was once considered a top VP pick for Donald Trump’s 2024 GOP presidential ticket, was heavily criticized recently for content published in her new memoir No Going Back, which included a poorly received story about Noem killing a family pet, a 14-month-old dog named Cricket, on her family farm.

[As one Navy veteran wrote: “I grew up on a farm. Putting down a farm animal that is in pain is one thing. Shooting a pet? No.”]

South Dakota is the MOST 2nd Amendment-friendly state in America!



In the upcoming elections, if gun owners show up, get involved, and vote, the 2nd Amendment WILL be protected.



Thanks to the Friends of the NRA Lewis & Clark Chapter for the opportunity to share South Dakota’s… pic.twitter.com/9XzOOvQ5zt — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) June 8, 2024

Noem, who promotes South Dakota as “the MOST 2nd Amendment-friendly state in America,” appeared at a local NRA event in South Dakota (hosted by Friends of the NRA Lewis & Clark Chapter) on Friday.

When she shared photos from the event — and with fellow Trump supporter and singer Ted Nugent — Noem again was the recipient of criticism, even from members of the MAGA movement.

Thanks to @TedNugent for defending the 2nd Amendment with us at the Friends of the NRA Lewis & Clark Chapter last night!



Together, we will continue to make South Dakota the MOST 2nd Amendment-friendly state in America, and we’ll share that example with the nation. pic.twitter.com/gWP4LANNQd — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) June 8, 2024

Nick D’Agostino, who describes himself as a conservative Christian motivational speaker and uses MAGA and Trump2024 hashtags, replied to Noem with just two words: “TOO SOON!”

Note: After the NRA event, Nugent made an appearance on Saturday at the Ted Nugent Kamp 4 Kids event for kids 5-18 which included archery, trap shooting, waterfowl hunting, survival and more.