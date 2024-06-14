Don Trump Jr.’s Ex-Wife Reaches Out to Donald Trump

During the 2016 Trump presidential campaign, Don Trump, Jr. was married to his wife of 11 years, former model Vanessa née Pergolizzi Trump. (They married in 2005 at Mar-a-Lago, the Trump-owned resort and residence in Palm Beach, Florida.)

While Donald J. Trump was president, in 2018, Vanessa Trump, the mother of Don. Jr’s five children, filed for divorce.

On Friday, Vanessa sent birthday wishes to her 78-year-old ex-father-in-law with photos of her with the former President and her five children. She wrote: “Happy birthday to the best grandpa.”

Happy birthday to the best grandpa ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/pIMVQsTuJu — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) June 14, 2024

After the divorce and child custody issues were resolved, Vanity Fair published an article entitled ‘Turns Out Vanessa Trump Might Have Been the Most Interesting One in the Family.’ Prior to becoming a Trump, she had reportedly dated Leonardo di Caprio, among other powerful men.

Also at that time, attorney Nancy Chemtob told Page Six she thought Vanessa Trump intentionally timed the filing of divorce papers before Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into Trump, which could have potentially “put her husband’s assets in danger.”

Note: Donald Trump, Jr. is currently engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, ex-wife of Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom (she was the First Lady of San Francisco when he was Mayor). Guilfoyle worked as a top advisor on the 2020 Trump presidential campaign.

Happy Birthday to President Trump! 🎂🎉



Your unwavering patriotism, strength, and leadership continue to inspire millions of Americans.



Here's to many more years of fighting for our country! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UoUERToEwH — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) June 14, 2024

As seen above, Guilfoyle also sent birthday wishes to her future father-in-law.