Roger Stone Says Mike Flynn Is MAGA Plan B, “Nothing Nefarious About It”

While the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, attends his criminal trial in Manhattan where he faces 34 charges of felony for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election, his loyal MAGA supporter and former political consultant Roger Stone imagines the current 2024 race without Trump in it.

With the photo below of Stone standing and smiling with retired U.S. Army Lt. General Mike Flynn, Stone wrote: “I very definitely told Gen. Mike Flynn that if for some reason, Donald Trump decided not to run or was legally barred from running that the General himself would be preferable as a candidate to Ron DeSantis or Nikki Haley or anyone else. There was and is no effort to supplant Trump who we are both strongly supporting. This is called contingency planning. Plan B. Nothing nefarious about it unless you’re a nut.”

I very definitely told @GenFlynn that if for some reason, Donald Trump decided not to run or was legally barred from running that the General himself would be preferable as a candidate to Ron DeSantis or Nikki Haley or anyone else. There was and is no effort to supplant Trump who… pic.twitter.com/jFeruM5VNk — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) April 22, 2024

Note: Both Stone and Flynn received presidential pardons from Trump while he was in the White House. A jury convicted Stone on seven felony counts in connection with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation regarding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. And Flynn pleaded guilty to “willfully and knowingly” making “false, fictitious and fraudulent statements” to the FBI regarding conversations with Russia’s ambassador.