Mike Flynn “Breaks News” To Steve Bannon: “I Received 8 Subpoenas Last Night”

Former National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump and retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mike Flynn was a guest on Steve Bannon‘s podcast yesterday, where the controversial MAGA adherent announced: “I received eight, count ’em, eight, subpoenas last night.” He added, “These people are going to do everything they can. These Marxists, this communist takeover of the United States of America.”

Though Flynn said he was “breaking news,” he did not reveal where the subpoenas had come from.

Note: In 2020, Flynn pledged an on-camera oath to the QAnon conspiracy theory, and suggested when Trump lost the 2020 president election that the president should “suspend the Constitution, silence the press, and hold a new election under military authority,” as Wikipedia summarizes Flynn’s advice to the president. Flynn told Bannon that the “communist takeover” of the country started during President Barack Obama‘s administration.

BREAKING: LTG (Ret) Mike Flynn says he received “eight subpoenas last night” 🚨👀#ArrestMikeFlynn pic.twitter.com/b2Ehh0vtju — Jim Stewartson, Counterinsurgent 🇺🇸🇺🇦💙🎈 (@jimstewartson) May 2, 2024

Political analyst Jim Stewartson, who is amplifying the podcast video on X, wrote of Bannon and Flynn: “These fascists are plotting mass violence. They need to be stopped.”

Bannon, who refers to Flynn as “one of the greatest intelligence officers ever produced by this country,” asked Flynn if he’s concerned about an assassination attempt on Trump. Flynn speculates that “these communist Marxists” will consider “every scenario” to keep Trump out of the White House.

[“Flynn resigned in disgrace from the Trump administration less than two months after Trump was sworn into office in 2017, after leaks emerged showing that he lied to colleagues about conversations with Russian officials,” The New Republic reported. He was later pardoned by Trump after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI.]

Stewartson added: “Mike Flynn is obsessed with Donald Trump’s assassination. He focuses on assassinations in his movie and constantly brings it up on podcasts and live appearances. This is designed to pre-program an outcome—for stochastic violence.” (The movie Stewartson refers to is a 2024 release called Flynn: Deliver the Truth. Whatever the Cost. It is currently available on multiple streaming services.)