Trump-Endorsed Candidate Shamed For Being Single With No Kids

by in Daily Edition | May 3, 2024

Abe Hamadeh

Abe Hamadeh, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Venture capitalist Blake Masters is running against six fellow Republicans including the Donald Trump-endorsed Abe Hamadeh in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District. The crowded field all hope to replace Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko, who announced last fall that she would not run for reelection.

[Note: Trump previously endorsed Masters in 2022 when he ran for the Senate against Navy veteran, astronaut and Democratic incumbent Senator Mark Kelly, who defeated the Republican challenger.]

In a campaign video ad (below) released this week, Masters laid out the differences between himself and Hamadeh. Masters said: “I’ve got a wonderful wife and four beautiful boys. That’s called skin the game … what we don’t need is someone with no wife and kids, no skin in the game.”

Hamadeh responded to Masters’s attack and emphasized the sacrifices he made while serving in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Hamadeh wrote in a statement to The Hill: “Blake Masters’ attack on my commitment to America, simply because I’ve chosen service over personal life, exposes his true character — a stark contrast to the values we veterans hold dear. I am utterly disgusted by his attacks, which undermine the sacrifices made by all who have served.” The Republican primary will take place in Arizona on July 30, 2024.