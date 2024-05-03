Trump-Endorsed Candidate Shamed For Being Single With No Kids

Venture capitalist Blake Masters is running against six fellow Republicans including the Donald Trump-endorsed Abe Hamadeh in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District. The crowded field all hope to replace Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko, who announced last fall that she would not run for reelection.

[Note: Trump previously endorsed Masters in 2022 when he ran for the Senate against Navy veteran, astronaut and Democratic incumbent Senator Mark Kelly, who defeated the Republican challenger.]

In a campaign video ad (below) released this week, Masters laid out the differences between himself and Hamadeh. Masters said: “I’ve got a wonderful wife and four beautiful boys. That’s called skin the game … what we don’t need is someone with no wife and kids, no skin in the game.”

In less than a minute, @bgmasters explains the difference between him and Abe Hamadeh:



"I've got a wonderful wife and four beautiful boys. That's called skin in the game… What we don't need is someone with no wife and kids. No skin in the game. We don't need someone who… pic.twitter.com/k2bU9LkyzK — Blake Masters War Room (@MastersPress) May 1, 2024

Hamadeh responded to Masters’s attack and emphasized the sacrifices he made while serving in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Blake Masters didn’t have the courage to serve his country and didn’t have the courage to fight after the disaster November 2022 election. Now he promises to fight for CD8?



I’ve known men like Blake – they’re entitled, cowardly, & easily manipulated. Weak men create hard times. — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) May 2, 2024

Hamadeh wrote in a statement to The Hill: “Blake Masters’ attack on my commitment to America, simply because I’ve chosen service over personal life, exposes his true character — a stark contrast to the values we veterans hold dear. I am utterly disgusted by his attacks, which undermine the sacrifices made by all who have served.” The Republican primary will take place in Arizona on July 30, 2024.