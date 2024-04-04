Congressman Slams New GOP Budget with 40 Federal Policies To Stop Abortions, ‘Hellscape’

U.S. Representative Don Beyer (D-VA), Senior House Democrat on Congress’s Joint Economic Committee, is sharing pages from the Republican Study Committee’s (RSC) FY 2025 budget. According to Beyer, it “seeks a massive transformation of American society,” and proposes changes that “are a blueprint for a dystopian hellscape.”

Note: The Republican Study Committee (RSC), a congressional caucus of conservative members of the GOP in the House of Representatives, proposes an alternative budget resolution every year which pushes for significant cuts in spending and advocates socially conservative legislation. Former RSC Chairs include Reps. Mike Pence (IN), Jim Jordan (OH), Steve Scalise (LA), and Mike Johnson (LA). Kevin Hern (R-OK) is the current chair.

A few days ago the largest the Republican Study Committee, which counts 4 in 5 House Republicans as members, issued a new budget that seeks a massive transformation of American society. Their proposed changes are a blueprint for a dystopian hellscape. 1/https://t.co/xliXCXnC2G — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) April 3, 2024

Beyer warns the RSC’s new budget — which Republicans have titled Fiscal Sanity to Save America — “would benefit a wealthy and well-connected few while tens of millions of Americans lose health care, housing, retirement security, and food security. The contrast between the Democratic approach and this Republican budget could not possibly be clearer.”

Beyer listed the numerous pieces of legislation in the RSC budget “to restrict or ban reproductive rights, including bills that would:”

Ban abortion nationwide without exception (p. 75);

Ban abortions for active duty servicemembers and veterans (pp. 75-76);

“Provide 14th amendment protections” to all “human embryos” without exception, effectively banning access to in vitro fertilization (p. 75);

Ban safe abortion pills including mifepristone (p. 75); and

Make huge cuts to federal funding for contraception (pp. 75-76).

Note: The RSC Budget has been endorsed by Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, which applauds the budget for “supporting over 40 federal policies” that stop abortions and guards against mail-order abortion drugs. The mission of SBA Pro-Life America “is to end abortion.”