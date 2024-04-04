Dems Won’t Let MAGA Congresswoman “Babysit a Hamster”

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) continues to rail against House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) for voting for the $1.2 trillion government funding bill and for negotiating with Democrats on a proposal to send more aid to Ukraine.

After filing a motion to vacate Johnson, Greene is suggesting during media interviews this week that the Democrats have “something on Johnson.”

While speaking with Trump’s former White House strategist Steve Bannon, Greene evoked an image of Johnson’s wife “tied up somewhere with a gun at her head.”

This is not going to happen. MTG doesn’t have the votes. She can’t pass anything in the House. Dems wouldn’t let her babysit a Hamster let alone turn the gavel over to her. https://t.co/NIhBEObddo — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) April 4, 2024

CNN reported yesterday that Greene said she’s “not backing off at all” on her push to oust Mike Johnson, who she plans to speak with on Friday.

Greene’s colleague U.S. Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) says her motion to vacate Johnson “is not going to happen.” He wrote: “MTG doesn’t have the votes. She can’t pass anything in the House. Dems wouldn’t let her babysit a Hamster let alone turn the gavel over to her.”

Other critics of Greene including liberal pundit “Art Candee” say the congresswoman won’t be able to oust Johnson because “she’s too busy trying to get John Eastman’s law license back.”

MTG is too busy trying to get John Eastman’s law license back. https://t.co/2Tm0A06bSh — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 4, 2024

As seen above, Greene provided an affidavit supporting Eastman’s request to the judge who ordered his disbarment “to stay her order so that he can continue to work as a lawyer and fund his criminal defense,” connected to his attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 election which Joe Biden won. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) also provided an affidavit for Eastman.