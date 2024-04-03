Marjorie Taylor Greene Evokes Image of Mike Johnson’s Wife “Tied Up” With Gun To Her Head

Former President Donald Trump shared a video on social media last week which featured an image of the President of the United States Joe Biden “hog-tied” on the tailgate of a pickup truck. Legal experts including former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance called for the Secret Service to intervene.

“If you or I did this, the Secret Service would be on our doorstep within hours,” Vance wrote. “It’s unthinkable, unconscionable for a former president to even intimate that violence against the current president is acceptable.”

[Related: Former US Attorney Asks Secret Service To “Deal With” Trump]

Perhaps the bound and toppled image of Biden influenced U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) when she spoke with Steve Bannon about House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

Marge says that Mike Johnson has been compromised and is now a Senior Partner for the Deep State, and says all the Republicans in her district hate him now. pic.twitter.com/nM0UroDMn3 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 2, 2024

Greene, who is on congressional recess this week, says people in her hometown of Rome, Georgia, have been approaching her and voicing their anger at Johnson for negotiating legislation with Democrats and voting for Biden’s $1.2 trillion government funding bill.

In another example of violent rhetoric seeping into politics, Greene said: “One guy said it to me like this. He goes ‘do they have Mike Johnson’s wife tied up somewhere and have a gun to her head?'”

Greene, who filed a motion to vacate Johnson, said the House Speaker “isn’t working for the Republicans,” adding that “he is doing the very dirty work of the Deep State.”

Note: Johnson has called Greene’s move to oust him as a “distraction” for Republicans. The House is not expected to take up the motion to vacate.