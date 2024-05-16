MAGA Senator Pushes Fear “Really Bad People” Will Vote for Biden

Fox News star Larry Kudlow, the former Trump-appointed Director of the National Economic Council, said yesterday that his “biggest concern” is that President Joe Biden is “going to give everyone Green Cards.” Kudlow added: “You have a Green Card, or some kind of temporary visa, you might use it to vote. You might use it to vote, even though you’re not a citizen.”

NOTE: By law, people with Green Cards and temporary visas are not citizens, and non-citizens cannot vote in federal elections. It is against the law and there is no evidence of an increase of people trying to use their Green Cards or visas to vote. Numerous studies have confirmed that it almost never happens.

Larry Kudlow says Biden will give migrants green cards: “You have a green card or some kind of temporary visa … you might use it to vote, even though you’re not a citizen. That worries me a lot.” Sen. Marsha Blackburn agrees.



Green card means you’re *not* a citizen, can’t vote. pic.twitter.com/HgoCwDfaQu — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) May 15, 2024

MAGA U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) responded to Ludlow’s concerns by referring to even non-citizens with Green Cards and visas as “got-aways.” (The Senator says there are “known” got-aways and “unknown” got-aways.)

Blackburn said the number of “got-aways” have increased during the Biden administration and said “these are really bad people.”

Blackburn added: “This administration is saying we’re gonna give you IDs this summer, we’re gonna give you work permits if you’re a parolee, and what are they gonna do? They’re gonna try to vote.” (Again, non-citizens cannot vote in federal elections.)

Congress passed a law in 1996 that explicitly banned voting by non-citizens in all federal elections with strict penalties including deportation. Adding fuel to this MAGA talking point about illegal migrants voting, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is now trying to pass (redundant) legislation to make it illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections.

Johnson says that despite there being no evidence that this is happening, he senses that it is. “We all know, intuitively, that a lot of illegals are voting in federal elections. But it’s not been something that is easily provable. We don’t have that number,’ Johnson said recently.

In an attempt to expose the MAGA rhetoric as alarmist, U.S. Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) responded to Johnson by saying he would introduce his own redundant legislation that makes it illegal for elementary school children to vote.