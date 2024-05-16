Rep. Swalwell Slams Congress Members “Backing The Coup”

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) railed against his House colleagues who he accuses of only posing as “law and order” backers. Swalwell, a former prosecutor who has repeatedly expressed his support for law enforcement, said he sees too much hypocrisy in the House of Representatives, asserting that some of his colleagues only “back the blue” when it’s convenient or serves their partisan interests.

“When I hear some of my colleagues — not all of them, but some of them — on this committee thump their chests and say they back the blue,” Swalwell said, “but then they’re going to call a January 6 convict a hostage — that’s not backing the blue, that’s backing the coup.”

(NOTE: Approximately 140 police officers were assaulted January 6 at the Capitol, including about 80 from the U.S. Capitol Police and about 60 from the Metropolitan Police Department, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Swalwell has filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump, accusing the former president of instigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.)

Swalwell: When I hear some of my colleagues say that they back the blue but they call a January 6th convict a hostage, that’s not backing the blue, that’s backing the coup… pic.twitter.com/4VISagWqrB — Acyn (@Acyn) May 15, 2024

Swalwell strained his next rhyme to further emphasize what he characterizes as the hypocrisy of some of his GOP colleagues. “Some of them say that they back the blue, but the second the blue raids the house of their preferred candidate for president,” Swalwell said, referring to the MAGA uproar over the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago to retrieve confidential documents, “that’s not backing the blue, that’s backing the fool.”

During the 2017 testimony of FBI Director Christopher Wray before the House Judiciary Committee, Swalwell — exhibiting the same support for law and order and the U.S. justice system — says “it is sickening…that the work of your agents has become politicized because I don’t believe that is the case in what I’ve observed on the intelligence committee and what I’ve observed as a former prosecutor who’s had FBI agents on the stand.”