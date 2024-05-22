Former Prosecutor Urges Americans To File Complaints Against Judge Aileen Cannon

Glenn Kirschner, a former U.S. Army prosecutor and a former assistant U.S. Attorney in the office of the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, produced a video which advises American citizens on how to petition the 11th Circuit Federal Court of Appeals for the removal of Judge Aileen Cannon in former President Donald Trump‘s classified documents case in Florida.

Cannon, who was given a lifetime appointment as a federal judge by Trump, has said she will not set a trial date at this time — which likely means Trump will not go to trial before the 2024 presidential election.

Kirschner contends that with her unwillingness to set a date for trial, Cannon has “thoroughly exposed herself as lacking the impartiality necessary to preside over Trump’s trial.”

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder agrees with Kirschner. He said: “Let’s just deal with a very disturbing reality here: this whole process in the documents case has simply not been on the up and up.”

Above is Kirschner’s 20-minute video which begins, “Have you ever asked yourself, what can be done about Judge Aileen Cannon’s pro-Trump bias?” He answers, “Well, you can file a judicial misconduct complaint form.”

Kirschner says in the video, “It’s governmental insanity that Judge Cannon is being allowed to orchestrate this, and the way we can prevent that is by urging the judiciary to take responsibility for a federal judge whose impartiality is reasonably being questioned.”