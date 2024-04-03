Trump Losing 20 Percent Is “YUGE” Says Ex-GOP Congressman

While GOP presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump was campaigning yesterday in Wisconsin, elections analyst Sam Shirazi reported “less good news for the GOP.”
Shirazi wrote that Trump is “still seeing decent protest vote in Wisconsin (~20% compared to ~10% Biden protest) This includes in suburbs around Milwaukee where he is below 80%.”
Trump losing 20 percent is a YUGE deal.
He's gonna crumble.
Shirazi posted the results of the Wisconsin GOP primary today: Trump 79% (472k votes); Others 21% (124k). Nikki Haley, who is no longer in the race, won the majority of the Others votes (12.8%). Note: President Biden won 88.5% of the 507k votes in the Democratic Primary; Others drew 11.5% (65k).
As Shirazi noted about the Wisconsin primaries: “Worth thinking about results given this could be deciding state.” Note: Trump won Wisconsin in 2016; Biden won in 2020 (49.5% vs Trump’s 48.82%).
Wisconsin primary wrap up
GOP primary
Trump 79%
Others 21%
Trump raw votes: 472K
Others raw votes: 124K
Dem Primary
Biden 88.5%
Others 11.5%
Biden raw votes: 507K
Others raw votes: 65K
Worth thinking about results given this could be deciding state
Former U.S. Representatives Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) replied to Shirazi’s “less good news for the GOP” by writing: “Trump losing 20 percent is a YUGE deal. He’s gonna crumble.”