Nikki Haley’s Trump Vote Like a Shakespearian Tragedy

Former 2024 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley announced today that she will vote for the presumptive party nominee, former President Donald Trump, who is currently on trial for allegedly sending a hush money payment to a porn star to avoid a sex scandal during his 2016 campaign, and then fraudulently disguising those payments in violation of the law.

Since she dropped out of the race, Haley’s supporters have continued to vote for her in GOP primaries, where she has won 20 percent of the votes in several states.

Conservative Trump critics including “Republicans against Trump” are calling Haley’s decision “a disgrace” especially after she slammed Trump for having the worst record on the debt and for saying he’d tell Russian President Vladimir Putin to do “whatever the hell” he wants in Ukraine, among other things.

All that sound and fury, that in the end signified nothing. https://t.co/sfpFvgqSyu — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 22, 2024

Former US Naval College conservative political scientist Tom Nichols — now a columnist at The Atlantic — responded to the news with a quote from the Shakespearian tragedy, Macbeth: “All that sound and fury, that in the end signified nothing.”

The quote occurs when Macbeth is “just about at the end of his tether, having murdered his king to become king himself, and then, having to maintain his position by conducting a reign of terror against his opponents, he is exhausted and disillusioned. He has followed an irresistible ambition but now he finds that it has been a hollow quest.”

Note: In February 2023, Nichols wrote The Atlantic article ‘The Pointless Nikki Haley Campaign,’ with the subtitle ‘She can’t restore sanity to the GOP. No candidate can.’ He called Haley’s campaign “a collection of meaningless platitudes.”