Matt Gaetz Slams Top GOP Candidate, “He Sounds Lame”

U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is campaigning for the Trump-endorsed candidate in Colorado’s 5th congressional district, former State Rep. Dave Williams, the chair of the Colorado Republican Party who is running to replace the retiring Rep. Doug Lamborn.

Gaetz is berating Williams’s GOP opponent, Jeff Crank, by mocking his last name: “House Leadership is instead backing a guy named Jeff ‘Crank’ (really),” and added, “He sounds lame.”

[NOTE: Doug Lamborn, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), Reps. Mike Rogers (R-AL), Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Jim Banks (R-IN), and Governor Bill Owens have endorsed Crank.]

I’m truly honored to have the endorsement of @MikeJohnson . His commitment to conservative governance and fighting back against the disastrous Biden agenda is a blueprint for conservatives across the country. I’m proud to join him in the fight to save our country. pic.twitter.com/MXqP0MdLqR — Jeff Crank (@jeffcrank) March 12, 2024

Gaetz claims that House leadership is “begging special interest PACs and donors to support the Crank campaign – BECAUSE I SUPPORT DAVE WILLIAMS!”

Gaetz referred to the Crank campaign donor solicitation (below) as having a “desperate, sad America Last energy that has infected the GOP for too long.”

We’ve got enough cranks in Congress already.



The PEOPLE want Dave Williams! https://t.co/htjASRRHde — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 13, 2024

Fellow MAGA supporter, U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (who left District 3 in order to run in the very red District 4), responded to Gaetz: “We’ve got enough cranks in Congress already,” and added the claim, “The PEOPLE want Dave Williams!”