Matt Gaetz Slams Top GOP Candidate, “He Sounds Lame”

by in Daily Edition | May 16, 2024

Matt Gaetz

Matt Gaetz, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is campaigning for the Trump-endorsed candidate in Colorado’s 5th congressional district, former State Rep. Dave Williams, the chair of the Colorado Republican Party who is running to replace the retiring Rep. Doug Lamborn.

Gaetz is berating Williams’s GOP opponent, Jeff Crank, by mocking his last name: “House Leadership is instead backing a guy named Jeff ‘Crank’ (really),” and added, “He sounds lame.”

[NOTE: Doug Lamborn, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), Reps. Mike Rogers (R-AL), Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Jim Banks (R-IN), and Governor Bill Owens have endorsed Crank.]

Gaetz claims that House leadership is “begging special interest PACs and donors to support the Crank campaign – BECAUSE I SUPPORT DAVE WILLIAMS!”

Gaetz referred to the Crank campaign donor solicitation (below) as having a “desperate, sad America Last energy that has infected the GOP for too long.”

Fellow MAGA supporter, U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (who left District 3 in order to run in the very red District 4), responded to Gaetz: “We’ve got enough cranks in Congress already,” and added the claim, “The PEOPLE want Dave Williams!”