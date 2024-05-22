Fani Willis’s GOP Challenger Says “I Was Involved with Donald Trump”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting former President Donald Trump for his alleged participation in election interference in Georgia, is sounding off on a new oversight committee approved by a Republican State legislature and signed into law by Republican Governor Brian Kemp. Willis believes the new committee is “racially motivated.”

Willis told Rachel Maddow on MSNBC: “Georgia has never had a prosecutorial oversight committee and all of a sudden 14 minorities were elected to office to serve as district attorney, and now all of a sudden they need an oversight committee to look after district attorneys because they want to tell us how to prosecute, and who to prosecute, and where we should put our resources.” Willis added: “Apparently now we need daddy to tell us how to do our job.”

Willis is running for re-election and recently defeated her primary opponent handily, winning 87 percent of the vote.

In the general election, Willis faces uncontested GOP primary winner Courtney Kramer, a 30-year-old white attorney who was born and raised in Fulton County and has been practicing law for four years. (The requirement to run for the DA’s office is three years.)

As seen above, during an interview with the local NBC News station yesterday, when Kramer was asked if she would continue to prosecute Trump if she became the next Fulton County DA, Kramer said, “I would have to recuse myself because I was involved with President Trump.” Kramer was one of Trump’s White House interns and an attorney for “a couple of the defendants and a litigation consultant during the 2020 election.”