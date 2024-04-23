Hillary Clinton Says Trump Can’t Govern In “Stable” Way

Former President Donald Trump memorably characterized himself as a “very stable genius” who is “very consistent.” Yet stability has not always been something Trump has sought — Trump’s cabinet, for example, set a record for turnover. Yet a recent article in the LA Times posited that some voters see Trump — relative to his rival — as the “candidate of stability.”

Voters were evenly split on whether Trump’s reelection would mean that “things in the United States are going to become more stable,” with 45% saying his election would mean more stability, 45% saying less stability and 7% saying things would stay about the same. Asked about Biden, however, only 29% said that his reelection would mean more stability, 50% said less and 18% said things would stay about the same.

While Trump has claimed to represent stability, the idea — which he also owns — that he thrives in chaotic environments may be the only thing that he and his former rival for the presidency Hillary Clinton agree on. That is, that stability, whatever Trump’s occasional claims to the contrary, is not his preferred ecosystem.

[NOTE: Numerous Republicans seeking stability and safety at the U.S. southern border — like Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) — have softly criticized Trump for wanting chaos rather than solutions there — to use as an advantageous election issue against Joe Biden.]

Hillary Clinton recently gave a long interview to Democratic elections attorney Marc Elias, who knows something about combatting chaos, having prevailed in more than 50 election fraud cases brought by Trump and various MAGA-aligned forces. In the segment below, Clinton — who like former President Barack Obama and other heavy Democratic hitters have been promoting a second Biden term — draws dramatic distinctions between Trump and the current President.

Biden, she says, “wants to maintain our democracy” and “will abide by the results of a fair and free election.” About Trump, Clinton asks: “Do we really expect him to govern in a stable, appropriate, rules-based, respectful way?” She provides her answer: “Of course not.”

The full interview, in which Clinton issues numerous warnings of a planned autocratic takeover in the event of a Trump win — based on the Heritage Foundation 2025 plan — is below: