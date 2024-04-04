‘Why Trump Has Done This Is Beyond Me’ Laments Top GOP Advisor

Karl Rove, former White House Chief of Staff during the George W. Bush administration, raged against the 2024 GOP presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump and his support of those who rioted on January 6 at the Capitol and his promise to pardon them if re-elected.

Rove, who was an advisor to Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, said of the Jan 6 rioters: “What those people did when they violently attacked the Capitol in order to stop a constitutionally mandated meeting of the Congress to accept the results of the electoral college, is a stain on our history. And every one of those sons of b—-es who did that, we ought to find them, try them and send them to jail.”

Rove said a critical mistake in Trump’s 2024 campaign is when he said he would pardon the “hostages.” Rove said they’re not hostages “they’re thugs.” He added, “Why Trump has done this is beyond me.”

Rove asserts that he’s a Republican and wants a Republican president but he is against the impulses of Trump to “identify himself with the people who assaulted the Capitol rather than people who stand for law and order.”

Note: That’s former Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) applauding Rove on stage (far left). Kinzinger was a member of the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack on the Capitol with Committee vice chair Liz Cheney (R-WY). Both Kinzinger and Cheney are anti-Trump Republicans who are ex-congressmembers largely because of their role in investigating January 6.